Is SCWorx Corp. (WORX) a Keeper?

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) went up by 25.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.02. The company’s stock price has collected -1.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that SCWorx Announces Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards and Appointment of Tim Hannibal as CEO

Is It Worth Investing in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ :WORX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WORX is at 3.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SCWorx Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WORX currently public float of 7.40M and currently shorts hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WORX was 387.18K shares.

WORX’s Market Performance

WORX stocks went down by -1.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.77% and a quarterly performance of -15.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.15% for SCWorx Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.74% for WORX stocks with a simple moving average of 24.26% for the last 200 days.

WORX Trading at 28.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares sank -11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6770. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw 23.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WORX starting from SHEFTS MARK, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Jun 17. After this action, SHEFTS MARK now owns 117,811 shares of SCWorx Corp., valued at $8,570 using the latest closing price.

SHEFTS MARK, the Director of SCWorx Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that SHEFTS MARK is holding 126 shares at $8,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.96 for the present operating margin

+32.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp. stands at -141.99. The total capital return value is set at -93.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.29. Equity return is now at value -124.10, with -65.60 for asset returns.

Based on SCWorx Corp. (WORX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.88. Total debt to assets is 2.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.