Here’s Our Rant About Ring Energy Inc. (REI)

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) went up by 3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.36. The company’s stock price has collected -11.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/16/21 that Ring Energy Provides Encouraging Update on Northwest Shelf Phase II Development Program

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX :REI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REI is at 2.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Ring Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.24, which is $0.36 above the current price. REI currently public float of 69.91M and currently shorts hold a 19.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REI was 2.63M shares.

REI’s Market Performance

REI stocks went down by -11.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.63% and a quarterly performance of 30.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 179.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.21% for Ring Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.64% for REI stocks with a simple moving average of 74.70% for the last 200 days.

REI Trading at 12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.23%, as shares surge +16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +288.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw 336.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from Kruse William R, who purchase 383,800 shares at the price of $0.74 back on Jan 06. After this action, Kruse William R now owns 10,565,682 shares of Ring Energy Inc., valued at $285,547 using the latest closing price.

Kruse William R, the 10% Owner of Ring Energy Inc., purchase 131,200 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Kruse William R is holding 10,181,882 shares at $93,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.45 for the present operating margin

+23.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc. stands at -224.21. The total capital return value is set at 1.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.80. Equity return is now at value -88.00, with -41.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ring Energy Inc. (REI), the company’s capital structure generated 106.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.65. Total debt to assets is 47.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.