Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Just Got Our Attention

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.94. The company’s stock price has collected -0.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/09/21 that Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on August 3, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE :BEN) Right Now?

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BEN is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.92, which is -$0.4 below the current price. BEN currently public float of 287.51M and currently shorts hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEN was 2.77M shares.

BEN’s Market Performance

BEN stocks went down by -0.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.59% and a quarterly performance of 4.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Franklin Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.50% for BEN stocks with a simple moving average of 18.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $36 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEN reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for BEN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to BEN, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

BEN Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.53. In addition, Franklin Resources Inc. saw 28.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from Byerwalter Mariann H, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $33.91 back on Jun 15. After this action, Byerwalter Mariann H now owns 9,146 shares of Franklin Resources Inc., valued at $81,384 using the latest closing price.

Shaneyfelt Gwen L, the Chief Accounting Officer of Franklin Resources Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $33.25 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Shaneyfelt Gwen L is holding 63,749 shares at $166,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.25 for the present operating margin

+66.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources Inc. stands at +14.10. The total capital return value is set at 9.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.14. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), the company’s capital structure generated 49.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.95. Total debt to assets is 24.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.