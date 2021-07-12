Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Hologic Inc. (HOLX)?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/08/21 that Veracyte Announces Key Appointments to Executive Leadership Team, Supporting Global Expansion

Is It Worth Investing in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ :HOLX) Right Now?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOLX is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Hologic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.58, which is $13.61 above the current price. HOLX currently public float of 254.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOLX was 2.58M shares.

HOLX’s Market Performance

HOLX stocks went up by 1.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.62% and a quarterly performance of -5.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Hologic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.92% for HOLX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $78 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HOLX, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

HOLX Trading at 7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.79. In addition, Hologic Inc. saw -4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from Daugherty Sean S., who sale 4,001 shares at the price of $65.02 back on May 10. After this action, Daugherty Sean S. now owns 26,613 shares of Hologic Inc., valued at $260,149 using the latest closing price.

Bebo Allison P, the SVP, Human Resources of Hologic Inc., sale 6,100 shares at $84.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that Bebo Allison P is holding 35,680 shares at $512,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.47 for the present operating margin

+58.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic Inc. stands at +29.53. The total capital return value is set at 20.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33. Equity return is now at value 63.50, with 25.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hologic Inc. (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 116.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.78. Total debt to assets is 43.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.