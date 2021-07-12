Can Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Remain Competitive?

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.30. The company’s stock price has collected -6.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/23/21 that Ocean Power Technologies Added to Russell Microcap(R) Index

Is It Worth Investing in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX :OPTT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPTT is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1200.00. OPTT currently public float of 50.84M and currently shorts hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPTT was 2.52M shares.

OPTT’s Market Performance

OPTT stocks went down by -6.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.41% and a quarterly performance of -21.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 233.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.26% for Ocean Power Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.57% for OPTT stocks with a simple moving average of -16.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPTT

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPTT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OPTT stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2013.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to OPTT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

OPTT Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.92%, as shares sank -6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTT fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. saw -14.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPTT starting from WINTERS ROBERT K, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Dec 30. After this action, WINTERS ROBERT K now owns 0 shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc., valued at $72,398 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-675.68 for the present operating margin

-6.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stands at -615.46. The total capital return value is set at -82.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.71. Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -33.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.08. Total debt to assets is 9.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.