Can ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV) Remain Competitive?

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) went down by -0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Achronix And ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp Mutually Agree To Terminate Merger Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :ACEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ACEV currently public float of 23.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACEV was 231.29K shares.

ACEV’s Market Performance

ACEV stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.17% and a quarterly performance of -0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.58% for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.18% for ACEV stocks with a simple moving average of -3.90% for the last 200 days.

ACEV Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.28%, as shares sank -4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACEV fell by -1.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACEV

Equity return is now at value -13.70, with -11.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.