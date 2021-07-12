Buy or Sell Okta Inc. (OKTA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $294.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/09/21 that Latest Hack Attack Boosts Cybersecurity Stocks’ Prospects. Here Are Some to Consider.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ :OKTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Okta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $273.20, which is $24.61 above the current price. OKTA currently public float of 123.89M and currently shorts hold a 5.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKTA was 1.92M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stocks went up by 4.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.97% and a quarterly performance of 3.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for Okta Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.42% for OKTA stocks with a simple moving average of 3.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $282 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $260. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to OKTA, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

OKTA Trading at 6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +13.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.38. In addition, Okta Inc. saw -0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from HOROWITZ BENJAMIN A, who sale 79,600 shares at the price of $249.96 back on Jul 07. After this action, HOROWITZ BENJAMIN A now owns 636,969 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $19,896,641 using the latest closing price.

HOROWITZ BENJAMIN A, the Director of Okta Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $247.94 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that HOROWITZ BENJAMIN A is holding 716,569 shares at $19,834,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.44 for the present operating margin

+69.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc. stands at -31.88. The total capital return value is set at -9.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.03. Equity return is now at value -46.40, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc. (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 283.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.94. Total debt to assets is 59.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 149.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.