Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $203.55. The company’s stock price has collected 1.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/08/21 that Media Alert: June 2021 ADP Canada National Employment Report to be released on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ :ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADP is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $196.76, which is -$6.92 below the current price. ADP currently public float of 425.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADP was 1.56M shares.

ADP’s Market Performance

ADP stocks went up by 1.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.79% and a quarterly performance of 7.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.19% for Automatic Data Processing Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.68% for ADP stocks with a simple moving average of 15.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $210 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADP reach a price target of $190, previously predicting the price at $180. The rating they have provided for ADP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to ADP, setting the target price at $143 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

ADP Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.58. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw 15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from O’Brien Dermot J, who sale 7,069 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, O’Brien Dermot J now owns 13,622 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $1,413,800 using the latest closing price.

Eberhard Michael C, the Corporate Vice President of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 13,579 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Eberhard Michael C is holding 27,778 shares at $2,715,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.53 for the present operating margin

+45.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +16.91. The total capital return value is set at 39.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.02. Equity return is now at value 42.70, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 42.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.94. Total debt to assets is 6.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.