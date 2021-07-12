A Lesson to Learn: Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) went up by 4.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.88. The company’s stock price has collected 18.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/18/21 that Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Declared A Special Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ :CLWT) Right Now?

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLWT is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CLWT currently public float of 2.28M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLWT was 218.68K shares.

CLWT’s Market Performance

CLWT stocks went up by 18.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.23% and a quarterly performance of 39.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.44% for CLWT stocks with a simple moving average of 57.38% for the last 200 days.

CLWT Trading at 22.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.49%, as shares surge +13.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLWT rose by +18.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited saw 120.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.65 for the present operating margin

+27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at -10.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.36. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.95. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.