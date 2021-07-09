We Analyzed the Future Direction of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), Here is What We Found

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.57. The company’s stock price has collected -5.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/07/21 that Newegg Is the New Meme. The Electronics Seller’s Shares Soared 148% Wednesday.

Is It Worth Investing in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE :BBY) Right Now?

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBY is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Best Buy Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $126.96, which is $16.86 above the current price. BBY currently public float of 225.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBY was 2.22M shares.

BBY’s Market Performance

BBY stocks went down by -5.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.51% and a quarterly performance of -9.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Best Buy Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.81% for BBY stocks with a simple moving average of -4.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $140 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBY reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for BBY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to BBY, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

BBY Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY fell by -5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.10. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw 8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from Tilzer Brian A, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $113.12 back on Jun 14. After this action, Tilzer Brian A now owns 22,830 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $961,482 using the latest closing price.

MOHAN RAJENDRA M, the President & COO of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 21,843 shares at $113.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that MOHAN RAJENDRA M is holding 77,245 shares at $2,484,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.44 for the present operating margin

+22.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. stands at +3.80. The total capital return value is set at 31.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.42. Equity return is now at value 53.80, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), the company’s capital structure generated 88.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.09. Total debt to assets is 21.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.