The Chart for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) went up by 2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s stock price has collected 6.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (NASDAQ :ICMB) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of ICMB was 46.06K shares.

ICMB’s Market Performance

ICMB stocks went up by 6.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.52% and a quarterly performance of 1.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.79% for ICMB stocks with a simple moving average of 19.25% for the last 200 days.

ICMB Trading at 2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICMB rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. saw 21.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICMB starting from Shaiman Lee Michael, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $5.07 back on Dec 09. After this action, Shaiman Lee Michael now owns 1,000 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., valued at $2,536 using the latest closing price.

Shaiman Lee Michael, the Director of Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., purchase 500 shares at $5.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Shaiman Lee Michael is holding 500 shares at $2,610 based on the most recent closing price.