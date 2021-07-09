Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) went up by 4.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s stock price has collected 10.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Recruiter.com Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Previously Announced Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ :RCRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCRT is at -1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Recruiter.com Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RCRT currently public float of 2.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCRT was 42.88K shares.

RCRT’s Market Performance

RCRT stocks went up by 10.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.32% and a quarterly performance of -41.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.73% for Recruiter.com Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.63% for RCRT stocks with a simple moving average of -24.14% for the last 200 days.

RCRT Trading at -41.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.43%, as shares sank -48.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCRT rose by +8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.46. In addition, Recruiter.com Group Inc. saw -39.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCRT starting from RUIZ WALLACE D, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $4.99 back on Jul 02. After this action, RUIZ WALLACE D now owns 4,000 shares of Recruiter.com Group Inc., valued at $19,960 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.25 for the present operating margin

+19.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recruiter.com Group Inc. stands at -200.37. Equity return is now at value 247.00, with -262.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.