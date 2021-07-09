Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) went up by 3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.48. The company’s stock price has collected -0.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/04/21 that Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Is It Worth Investing in Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX :KIQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kelso Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.30. KIQ currently public float of 52.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KIQ was 1.27M shares.

KIQ’s Market Performance

KIQ stocks went down by -0.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.88% and a quarterly performance of -26.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for Kelso Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.07% for KIQ stocks with a simple moving average of -5.36% for the last 200 days.

KIQ Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIQ fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6927. In addition, Kelso Technologies Inc. saw 24.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.88 for the present operating margin

+36.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kelso Technologies Inc. stands at -11.73. The total capital return value is set at -9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.87.

Based on Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.53.