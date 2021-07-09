Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for First BanCorp. (FBP)?

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that First BanCorp to Announce 2Q 2021 Results on July 23, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in First BanCorp. (NYSE :FBP) Right Now?

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBP is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for First BanCorp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $3.53 above the current price. FBP currently public float of 211.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBP was 1.90M shares.

FBP’s Market Performance

FBP stocks went down by -3.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.57% and a quarterly performance of -0.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for First BanCorp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.57% for FBP stocks with a simple moving average of 15.08% for the last 200 days.

FBP Trading at -8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.08. In addition, First BanCorp. saw 24.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Heffern John A., who purchase 237 shares at the price of $12.87 back on Jun 11. After this action, Heffern John A. now owns 74,081 shares of First BanCorp., valued at $3,055 using the latest closing price.

ALEMAN AURELIO, the President and CEO of First BanCorp., sale 40,000 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that ALEMAN AURELIO is holding 1,201,065 shares at $519,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First BanCorp. stands at +12.75. The total capital return value is set at 4.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on First BanCorp. (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 45.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.15. Total debt to assets is 5.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.