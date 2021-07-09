Is AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) a Keeper?

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.63. The company’s stock price has collected -8.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that AzurRx BioPharma CEO James Sapirstein to Present at 2021 BIO Digital

Is It Worth Investing in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AZRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZRX is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. AZRX currently public float of 77.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZRX was 1.78M shares.

AZRX’s Market Performance

AZRX stocks went down by -8.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.00% and a quarterly performance of -21.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for AzurRx BioPharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.41% for AZRX stocks with a simple moving average of -23.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZRX

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZRX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AZRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2019.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AZRX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

AZRX Trading at -10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -16.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZRX fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8255. In addition, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. saw -22.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZRX

The total capital return value is set at -1,255.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3,274.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.