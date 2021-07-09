Is a Correction Looming Ahead for At Home Group Inc. (HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.06. The company’s stock price has collected -0.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that CAS Investment Partners to Nominate Slate of Candidates for Election to At Home’s Board of Directors if Hellman & Friedman’s Tender Offer Fails

Is It Worth Investing in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE :HOME) Right Now?

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOME is at 2.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for At Home Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.71, which is -$1.21 below the current price. HOME currently public float of 65.14M and currently shorts hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOME was 1.96M shares.

HOME’s Market Performance

HOME stocks went down by -0.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.86% and a quarterly performance of 35.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 486.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.83% for At Home Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.30% for HOME stocks with a simple moving average of 45.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOME

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to HOME, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

HOME Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.37%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOME fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.67. In addition, At Home Group Inc. saw 137.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOME starting from Bracken Laura L., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $36.84 back on Jun 22. After this action, Bracken Laura L. now owns 1,702 shares of At Home Group Inc., valued at $276,273 using the latest closing price.

Stauffer Chad C, the CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER of At Home Group Inc., sale 1,896 shares at $36.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Stauffer Chad C is holding 14,748 shares at $70,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+34.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for At Home Group Inc. stands at -8.62. The total capital return value is set at 11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.04. Equity return is now at value 59.90, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on At Home Group Inc. (HOME), the company’s capital structure generated 353.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.97. Total debt to assets is 59.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 336.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 156.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.