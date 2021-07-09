Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.29. The company’s stock price has collected 15.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/11/21 that IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announces today its results for the third quarter of the Fiscal Year 2021 ended March 31, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE :IRS) Right Now?

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRS is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.53. IRS currently public float of 23.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRS was 99.42K shares.

IRS’s Market Performance

IRS stocks went up by 15.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.25% and a quarterly performance of 6.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.26% for IRS stocks with a simple moving average of 11.46% for the last 200 days.

IRS Trading at 13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRS rose by +10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima saw -4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.16 for the present operating margin

+29.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at -2.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Based on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS), the company’s capital structure generated 690.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.35. Total debt to assets is 62.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 544.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.