Here’s Our Rant About SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP)

SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.78. The company’s stock price has collected -0.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/06/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds QADA; QADB, SNR, RAVN, and SHSP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ :SHSP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHSP is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for SharpSpring Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.10, which is $0.3 above the current price. SHSP currently public float of 11.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHSP was 119.82K shares.

SHSP’s Market Performance

SHSP stocks went down by -0.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.88% and a quarterly performance of 5.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for SharpSpring Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.42% for SHSP stocks with a simple moving average of 4.32% for the last 200 days.

SHSP Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares surge +22.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHSP fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.79. In addition, SharpSpring Inc. saw 3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHSP starting from Carlson Richard Alan, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Dec 18. After this action, Carlson Richard Alan now owns 299,608 shares of SharpSpring Inc., valued at $2,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Whitton Travis, the Chief Technology Officer of SharpSpring Inc., sale 15,899 shares at $14.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Whitton Travis is holding 6,362 shares at $235,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.55 for the present operating margin

+67.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for SharpSpring Inc. stands at -19.90. The total capital return value is set at -15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.21. Equity return is now at value -22.60, with -14.80 for asset returns.

Based on SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP), the company’s capital structure generated 34.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.79. Total debt to assets is 24.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.