Here’s Our Rant About GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) went down by -3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.70. The company’s stock price has collected -0.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that (CNW) GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE :GFL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for GFL Environmental Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.49. GFL currently public float of 256.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFL was 952.33K shares.

GFL’s Market Performance

GFL stocks went down by -0.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.19% and a quarterly performance of -10.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for GFL Environmental Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.88% for GFL stocks with a simple moving average of 9.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GFL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $38.50 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFL reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for GFL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GFL, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

GFL Trading at -1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.01. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.25 for the present operating margin

+3.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc. stands at -23.71. The total capital return value is set at -1.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.36.

Based on GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), the company’s capital structure generated 136.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.69. Total debt to assets is 47.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.