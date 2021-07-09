Here’s How Your Trade DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Aggressively Right Now

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) went down by -3.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.69. The company’s stock price has collected -4.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that DigitalBridge Announces Formation of Leading Wireless Towers Platform in Asia, EdgePoint Infrastructure

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE :DBRG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBRG is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for DigitalBridge Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.05. DBRG currently public float of 464.54M and currently shorts hold a 14.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBRG was 3.30M shares.

DBRG’s Market Performance

DBRG stocks went down by -4.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.04% and a quarterly performance of 11.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 221.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for DigitalBridge Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.45% for DBRG stocks with a simple moving average of 36.72% for the last 200 days.

DBRG Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.02. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc. saw 56.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.07 for the present operating margin

-5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stands at -109.24. The total capital return value is set at -2.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.17.

Based on DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG), the company’s capital structure generated 331.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.81. Total debt to assets is 41.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 504.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.