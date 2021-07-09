Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) went down by -6.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $265.97. The company’s stock price has collected -4.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Helen of Troy Limited Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ :HELE) Right Now?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HELE is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Helen of Troy Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $251.50, which is $35.09 above the current price. HELE currently public float of 23.87M and currently shorts hold a 11.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HELE was 207.71K shares.

HELE’s Market Performance

HELE stocks went down by -4.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.10% and a quarterly performance of 0.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Helen of Troy Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.67% for HELE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HELE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HELE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HELE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HELE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $247 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HELE, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

HELE Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HELE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HELE fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.20. In addition, Helen of Troy Limited saw -1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HELE starting from Mininberg Julien, who sale 300 shares at the price of $235.76 back on Jul 07. After this action, Mininberg Julien now owns 857 shares of Helen of Troy Limited, valued at $70,728 using the latest closing price.

Mininberg Julien, the Chief Executive Officer of Helen of Troy Limited, sale 4,265 shares at $235.57 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Mininberg Julien is holding 860 shares at $1,004,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HELE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.93 for the present operating margin

+43.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helen of Troy Limited stands at +12.10. The total capital return value is set at 18.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.08. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Helen of Troy Limited (HELE), the company’s capital structure generated 31.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.84. Total debt to assets is 17.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.