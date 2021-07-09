First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.50. The company’s stock price has collected -0.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for First Solar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.05, which is -$4.65 below the current price. FSLR currently public float of 93.63M and currently shorts hold a 7.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSLR was 2.24M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR stocks went down by -0.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.36% and a quarterly performance of 10.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for First Solar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.49% for FSLR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $111 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

FSLR Trading at 13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.30. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw -9.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Buehler Patrick James, who sale 203 shares at the price of $76.65 back on Jun 17. After this action, Buehler Patrick James now owns 0 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $15,560 using the latest closing price.

ANTOUN GEORGES, the Chief Commercial Officer of First Solar Inc., sale 3,007 shares at $77.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that ANTOUN GEORGES is holding 24,052 shares at $232,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+25.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at +14.69. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.03. Total debt to assets is 6.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.