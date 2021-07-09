Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Phunware Inc. (PHUN)?

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.34. The company’s stock price has collected -8.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that Phunware Partners with GID and MKT Consulting on Smart Residential Solution for Regent Square

Is It Worth Investing in Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ :PHUN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Phunware Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.28. PHUN currently public float of 63.20M and currently shorts hold a 7.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHUN was 2.53M shares.

PHUN’s Market Performance

PHUN stocks went down by -8.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.61% and a quarterly performance of -33.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.05% for Phunware Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.27% for PHUN stocks with a simple moving average of -6.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHUN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PHUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHUN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHUN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for PHUN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

PHUN Trading at -7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHUN fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3465. In addition, Phunware Inc. saw 0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHUN starting from Syllantavos George, who sale 27,032 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Jun 03. After this action, Syllantavos George now owns 172,757 shares of Phunware Inc., valued at $39,196 using the latest closing price.

Manlunas Eric, the Director of Phunware Inc., sale 46,204 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Manlunas Eric is holding 83,156 shares at $59,146 based on the most recent closing price.