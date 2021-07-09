Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) went down by -2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that Bentley Systems Announces Seequent’s Acquisition of Aarhus GeoSoftware

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ :BSY) Right Now?

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 122.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Bentley Systems Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.14, which is -$7.67 below the current price. BSY currently public float of 197.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSY was 1.86M shares.

BSY’s Market Performance

BSY stocks went down by -1.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.15% and a quarterly performance of 30.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Bentley Systems Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.30% for BSY stocks with a simple moving average of 40.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BSY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BSY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on May 14th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSY reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for BSY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 10th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to BSY, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

BSY Trading at 10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY fell by -1.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.05. In addition, Bentley Systems Incorporated saw 57.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from Shaman David R., who sale 18,887 shares at the price of $65.83 back on Jul 07. After this action, Shaman David R. now owns 925,064 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated, valued at $1,243,361 using the latest closing price.

Shaman David R., the Chief Legal Officer of Bentley Systems Incorporated, sale 61,491 shares at $65.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Shaman David R. is holding 943,951 shares at $4,037,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.52 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Incorporated stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 31.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.27. Equity return is now at value 56.80, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 86.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.29. Total debt to assets is 26.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.