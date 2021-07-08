Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Just Got Our Attention

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.19. The company’s stock price has collected -1.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/06/21 that From Amazon to Starbucks, What Workers Got Paid in the Pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ :WDC) Right Now?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WDC is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Western Digital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.68, which is $22.24 above the current price. WDC currently public float of 304.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDC was 4.05M shares.

WDC’s Market Performance

WDC stocks went down by -1.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.93% and a quarterly performance of -4.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for Western Digital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.14% for WDC stocks with a simple moving average of 19.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $85 based on the research report published on March 05th of the current year 2021.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDC reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for WDC stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on February 24th, 2021.

WDC Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.26. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw 25.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from RAY MICHAEL CHARLES, who sale 22,735 shares at the price of $59.92 back on Jan 29. After this action, RAY MICHAEL CHARLES now owns 61,469 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $1,362,170 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+23.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corporation stands at -1.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.27. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Western Digital Corporation (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 102.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.69. Total debt to assets is 38.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.