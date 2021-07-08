The Chart for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) went down by -6.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.68. The company’s stock price has collected -15.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/24/21 that AgEagle(TM) Aerial Systems Expands HempOverview(TM) Licensing Agreement with State of Florida

Is It Worth Investing in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX :UAVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAVS is at 4.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $453.75. UAVS currently public float of 62.88M and currently shorts hold a 17.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAVS was 4.01M shares.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS stocks went down by -15.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.08% and a quarterly performance of -32.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 172.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.75% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.36% for UAVS stocks with a simple moving average of -20.91% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Trading at -13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -25.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS fell by -15.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.27. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw -24.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Begley Grant A, who sale 4,125 shares at the price of $12.30 back on Jan 26. After this action, Begley Grant A now owns 0 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., valued at $50,746 using the latest closing price.

Gardner Thomas J, the Director of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $5.75 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Gardner Thomas J is holding 0 shares at $115,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-383.64 for the present operating margin

+31.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at -383.73. The total capital return value is set at -31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.01. Equity return is now at value -60.60, with -51.70 for asset returns.

Based on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 171.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.36.