Is Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) a Keeper?

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) went down by -5.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.12. The company’s stock price has collected -15.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/28/21 that Rockwell Medical, Inc. Files Pre-IND Meeting Request with FDA for its Proposed Clinical Trial of FPC as a Treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia in Patients Receiving Home Infusion

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :RMTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RMTI is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Rockwell Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.25. RMTI currently public float of 90.73M and currently shorts hold a 9.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMTI was 1.40M shares.

RMTI’s Market Performance

RMTI stocks went down by -15.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.83% and a quarterly performance of -21.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for Rockwell Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.00% for RMTI stocks with a simple moving average of -27.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMTI stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RMTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $10 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMTI reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for RMTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2019.

RMTI Trading at -13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -18.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMTI fell by -15.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9047. In addition, Rockwell Medical Inc. saw -21.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMTI starting from Richmond David S., who sale 42,450 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Dec 21. After this action, Richmond David S. now owns 1,433,309 shares of Rockwell Medical Inc., valued at $43,724 using the latest closing price.

Richmond David S., the 10% Owner of Rockwell Medical Inc., sale 521,876 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Richmond David S. is holding 61,278 shares at $529,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.69 for the present operating margin

+4.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Medical Inc. stands at -49.66. The total capital return value is set at -68.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.16. Equity return is now at value -103.40, with -42.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.19. Total debt to assets is 30.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.43.