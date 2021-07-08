Is Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) a Keeper?

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) went down by -3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.80. The company’s stock price has collected -4.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/02/21 that Genesco, Activist Step Up War of Words Ahead of Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE :KSS) Right Now?

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KSS is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Kohl’s Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.67, which is $13.14 above the current price. KSS currently public float of 154.47M and currently shorts hold a 8.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KSS was 3.49M shares.

KSS’s Market Performance

KSS stocks went down by -4.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.82% and a quarterly performance of -15.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 154.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Kohl’s Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.81% for KSS stocks with a simple moving average of 15.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for KSS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for KSS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $60 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KSS reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for KSS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to KSS, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

KSS Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSS fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.18. In addition, Kohl’s Corporation saw 27.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.09 for the present operating margin

+30.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kohl’s Corporation stands at -1.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.42. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), the company’s capital structure generated 130.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.65. Total debt to assets is 44.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.