Is a Correction Looming Ahead for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) went up by 11.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/07/21 that OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer for Trust Preferred Securities

Is It Worth Investing in OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OPHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPHC is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OPHC currently public float of 2.22M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPHC was 69.69K shares.

OPHC’s Market Performance

OPHC stocks went up by 0.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.58% and a quarterly performance of 23.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for OptimumBank Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.23% for OPHC stocks with a simple moving average of 50.91% for the last 200 days.

OPHC Trading at 29.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +19.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPHC rose by +11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. saw 43.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPHC starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $3.10 back on Dec 18. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 20,400 shares of OptimumBank Holdings Inc., valued at $7,750 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Director of OptimumBank Holdings Inc., purchase 6,400 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 17,900 shares at $19,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. stands at -11.17. The total capital return value is set at -2.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.51. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC), the company’s capital structure generated 146.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.44. Total debt to assets is 11.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.