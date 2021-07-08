Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NewHold Investment Corp. (NHIC)

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.23. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/28/21 that NewHold Investment Corp. and Evolv Technology Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and Scheduled Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination on July 15, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ :NHIC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. NHIC currently public float of 14.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NHIC was 104.51K shares.

NHIC’s Market Performance

NHIC stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.30% and a quarterly performance of -0.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.72% for NewHold Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.50% for NHIC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.78% for the last 200 days.

NHIC Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NHIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.80%, as shares sank -0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NHIC fell by -0.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, NewHold Investment Corp. saw -0.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NHIC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.