Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.74. The company’s stock price has collected -6.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.78, which is $0.63 above the current price. CIG currently public float of 1.30B and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 10.01M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went down by -6.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.24% and a quarterly performance of 16.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.99% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of 5.59% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at -6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -15.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw -10.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.