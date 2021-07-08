Here’s Our Rant About Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) went down by -9.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s stock price has collected -18.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/06/21 that Protagenic Therapeutics to Host Webinar with Dr. Maurizio Fava for its Lead Molecule PT00114 on Tuesday, July 13th at 10:00 AM ET
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Is It Worth Investing in Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PTIX) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
PTIX currently public float of 9.44M and currently shorts hold a 6.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTIX was 5.02M shares.
PTIX’s Market Performance
PTIX stocks went down by -18.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.23% and a quarterly performance of -57.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.53% for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.83% for PTIX stocks with a simple moving average of -67.58% for the last 200 days.
PTIX Trading at -7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought PTIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.71% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 15.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.31% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, PTIX fell by -18.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. saw 128.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for PTIX
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.