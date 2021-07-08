Here’s Our Rant About Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) went down by -6.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.38. The company’s stock price has collected -8.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that Hawaiian Airlines 2021 Corporate Kuleana Report: Persevering Through the COVID-19 Pandemic, Emerging Stronger

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :HA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HA is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.81, which is $3.69 above the current price. HA currently public float of 50.03M and currently shorts hold a 9.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HA was 1.00M shares.

HA’s Market Performance

HA stocks went down by -8.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.42% and a quarterly performance of -15.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Hawaiian Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.68% for HA stocks with a simple moving average of 2.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HA stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for HA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HA in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $27 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HA reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for HA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

HA Trading at -13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -22.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HA fell by -8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.38. In addition, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. saw 25.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HA starting from Okinaka Shannon Lei, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, Okinaka Shannon Lei now owns 111,784 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., valued at $75,000 using the latest closing price.

SWELBAR WILLIAM S, the Director of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $25.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that SWELBAR WILLIAM S is holding 25,461 shares at $103,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.43 for the present operating margin

-37.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stands at -60.70. The total capital return value is set at -18.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.49. Equity return is now at value -62.00, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA), the company’s capital structure generated 312.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.78. Total debt to assets is 43.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.