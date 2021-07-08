Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH)?

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) went up by 9.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.14. The company’s stock price has collected -12.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Obi Nwokorie, EVP, Alternative Credit Products and Chief Investment Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX :IMH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMH is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.00. IMH currently public float of 12.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMH was 187.33K shares.

IMH’s Market Performance

IMH stocks went down by -12.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.54% and a quarterly performance of -5.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.05% for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.46% for IMH stocks with a simple moving average of -6.31% for the last 200 days.

IMH Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMH fell by -12.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1042. In addition, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. saw -36.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMH starting from PICKUP RICHARD H., who purchase 19,292 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Apr 16. After this action, PICKUP RICHARD H. now owns 3,600,000 shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc., valued at $38,100 using the latest closing price.

RHP Trust, dated May 31, 2011, the 10% Owner of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc., purchase 19,292 shares at $1.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 16, which means that RHP Trust, dated May 31, 2011 is holding 3,600,000 shares at $38,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.00 for the present operating margin

+75.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stands at -137.33. The total capital return value is set at -5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.14. Equity return is now at value -157.30, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH), the company’s capital structure generated 14,819.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.33. Total debt to assets is 97.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13,837.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.