Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) went down by -8.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s stock price has collected -14.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/06/21 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) to Hold Event in Dubai on July 23rd, Resuming Live Music Concert Post-Pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :CSCW) Right Now?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCW is at 2.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.00. CSCW currently public float of 41.94M and currently shorts hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCW was 4.68M shares.

CSCW’s Market Performance

CSCW stocks went down by -14.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.22% and a quarterly performance of -32.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.80% for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.67% for CSCW stocks with a simple moving average of 7.99% for the last 200 days.

CSCW Trading at -12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCW fell by -14.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0855. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw 32.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCW

The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.36. Equity return is now at value -174.10, with -27.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.98.