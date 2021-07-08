Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) went up by 15.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s stock price has collected -0.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/03/21 that Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results for 1st Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :BYFC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYFC is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Broadway Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. BYFC currently public float of 7.14M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYFC was 1.02M shares.

BYFC’s Market Performance

BYFC stocks went down by -0.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.36% and a quarterly performance of 18.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.35% for Broadway Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.22% for BYFC stocks with a simple moving average of 48.57% for the last 200 days.

BYFC Trading at 28.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +14.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYFC rose by +12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Broadway Financial Corporation saw 47.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYFC starting from Nida Thomas Andrew, who purchase 521 shares at the price of $1.78 back on May 11. After this action, Nida Thomas Andrew now owns 2,500 shares of Broadway Financial Corporation, valued at $927 using the latest closing price.

Nida Thomas Andrew, the Director of Broadway Financial Corporation, purchase 1,979 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Nida Thomas Andrew is holding 1,979 shares at $3,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Broadway Financial Corporation stands at -3.44. The total capital return value is set at -0.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.54. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC), the company’s capital structure generated 233.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.99. Total debt to assets is 23.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.