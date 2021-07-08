A Lesson to Learn: iPower Inc. (IPW)

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) went up by 32.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.73. The company’s stock price has collected 3.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/24/21 that iPower Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ :IPW) Right Now?

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 97.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for iPower Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50. IPW currently public float of 8.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPW was 602.90K shares.

IPW’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.84% for iPower Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.17% for IPW stocks with a simple moving average of 16.08% for the last 200 days.

IPW Trading at 16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.85%, as shares sank -7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPW rose by +3.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, iPower Inc. saw 34.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.28 for the present operating margin

+37.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for iPower Inc. stands at +4.98. The total capital return value is set at 52.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 93.77.

Based on iPower Inc. (IPW), the company’s capital structure generated 105.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.44. Total debt to assets is 22.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.25.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.23 and the total asset turnover is 3.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.