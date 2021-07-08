A Lesson to Learn: Concord Acquisition Corp (CND)

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) went up by 5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s stock price has collected 1.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Circle to go public through a business combination with Concord Acquisition Corp, supported by over $1.1B in capital

Is It Worth Investing in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE :CND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CND currently public float of 28.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CND was 77.45K shares.

CND’s Market Performance

CND stocks went up by 1.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.61% and a quarterly performance of -0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.61% for Concord Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.42% for CND stocks with a simple moving average of 5.48% for the last 200 days.

CND Trading at 6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.71%, as shares surge +5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CND rose by +5.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.85. In addition, Concord Acquisition Corp saw -1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CND

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.44.