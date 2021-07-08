A Lesson to Learn: Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) went up by 35.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.70. The company’s stock price has collected 2.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/07/21 that Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination with Heliogen, Inc., a Leading Provider of AI-Enabled Concentrated Solar Energy; Combined Company Expected to Be Listed on New York Stock Exchange

Is It Worth Investing in Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX :COHN) Right Now?

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COHN is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00. COHN currently public float of 0.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COHN was 40.43K shares.

COHN’s Market Performance

COHN stocks went up by 2.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.26% and a quarterly performance of -42.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 133.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.73% for Cohen & Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.96% for COHN stocks with a simple moving average of 23.47% for the last 200 days.

COHN Trading at 7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares surge +9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COHN rose by +34.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.04. In addition, Cohen & Company Inc. saw 21.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COHN starting from Pooler Joseph W. Jr., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $24.06 back on May 24. After this action, Pooler Joseph W. Jr. now owns 37,495 shares of Cohen & Company Inc., valued at $240,641 using the latest closing price.

Listman Douglas, the Chief Accounting Officer of Cohen & Company Inc., sale 8,507 shares at $24.69 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that Listman Douglas is holding 5,000 shares at $210,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.19 for the present operating margin

+94.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cohen & Company Inc. stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at 1.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.56. Equity return is now at value 66.60, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN), the company’s capital structure generated 13,160.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.25. Total debt to assets is 93.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.