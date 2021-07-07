Why Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) went down by -6.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.97. Press Release reported on 06/29/21 that CLEAR Secure, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE :YOU) Right Now?

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 227.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Clear Secure Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of YOU was 5.11M shares.

YOU’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.36% for YOU stocks with a simple moving average of -1.36% for the last 200 days.

YOU Trading at -1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.19% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU rose by +11.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Clear Secure Inc. saw 11.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.20 for the present operating margin

+63.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc. stands at -4.03. The total capital return value is set at -16.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 30.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.