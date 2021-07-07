We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO), Here is What We Found

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) went up by 17.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.74. The company’s stock price has collected 13.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that CytoSorbents Receives Full FDA Approval of Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for U.S. STAR-T Trial on Ticagrelor Removal During Cardiothoracic Surgery

Is It Worth Investing in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ :CTSO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTSO is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cytosorbents Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.86. CTSO currently public float of 39.63M and currently shorts hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTSO was 214.66K shares.

CTSO’s Market Performance

CTSO stocks went up by 13.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.63% and a quarterly performance of -3.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Cytosorbents Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.39% for CTSO stocks with a simple moving average of -1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CTSO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTSO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTSO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CTSO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 01st, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CTSO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

CTSO Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSO rose by +13.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, Cytosorbents Corporation saw 8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSO starting from Kraus Al, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Nov 10. After this action, Kraus Al now owns 125,046 shares of Cytosorbents Corporation, valued at $64,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.29 for the present operating margin

+73.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytosorbents Corporation stands at -19.11. The total capital return value is set at -20.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.12. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.12.