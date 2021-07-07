Wall Street Pummels ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) After Recent Earnings Report

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) went down by -8.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.77. The company’s stock price has collected -45.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/01/21 that ReShape Lifesciences Sees Lap-Band Growth as COVID-19 Pandemic Heightens Obesity Crisis

Is It Worth Investing in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ :RSLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RSLS is at -1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.75. RSLS currently public float of 0.52M and currently shorts hold a 28.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RSLS was 5.37M shares.

RSLS’s Market Performance

RSLS stocks went down by -45.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.45% and a quarterly performance of 34.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 495.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.24% for ReShape Lifesciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.48% for RSLS stocks with a simple moving average of 58.98% for the last 200 days.

RSLS Trading at 13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares sank -59.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS fell by -45.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.97. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw 178.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-673.49 for the present operating margin

+36.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stands at -776.70. The total capital return value is set at -92.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.39. Equity return is now at value -161.40, with -83.60 for asset returns.

Based on ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.49. Total debt to assets is 13.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.