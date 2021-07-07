Wall Street Pummels Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) After Recent Earnings Report

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) went down by -13.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.05. The company’s stock price has collected 6.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Pricing of Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ :LOAN) Right Now?

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOAN is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $0.14 above the current price. LOAN currently public float of 6.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOAN was 36.00K shares.

LOAN’s Market Performance

LOAN stocks went up by 6.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.63% and a quarterly performance of 23.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.82% for LOAN stocks with a simple moving average of 23.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOAN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for LOAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOAN in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7.50 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2017.

LOAN Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOAN fell by -8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.21. In addition, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. saw 52.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOAN starting from Bentovim Lyron L, who sale 31,887 shares at the price of $4.19 back on Oct 22. After this action, Bentovim Lyron L now owns 7,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc., valued at $133,607 using the latest closing price.

RAN ASSAF, the President and CEO of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $4.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that RAN ASSAF is holding 2,580,000 shares at $30,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+79.44 for the present operating margin

+99.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. stands at +60.36. The total capital return value is set at 10.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.62. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN), the company’s capital structure generated 82.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.12. Total debt to assets is 43.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.