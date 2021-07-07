Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) went up by 11.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.41. The company’s stock price has collected -15.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Independent Study Shows 97 Percent of Vivos Patients Achieved Their Desired Treatment Outcome

Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VVOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.50. VVOS currently public float of 17.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVOS was 150.90K shares.

VVOS’s Market Performance

VVOS stocks went down by -15.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.25% and a quarterly performance of -56.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Vivos Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.21% for VVOS stocks with a simple moving average of -31.41% for the last 200 days.

VVOS Trading at -18.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS rose by +1.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. saw -28.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Amman Bradford K., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $5.29 back on May 25. After this action, Amman Bradford K. now owns 2,000 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,290 using the latest closing price.

Amman Bradford K., the Chief Financial Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $7.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 24, which means that Amman Bradford K. is holding 1,000 shares at $7,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.65 for the present operating margin

+74.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -119.81. The total capital return value is set at -85.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -199.24.

Based on Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.09. Total debt to assets is 5.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.