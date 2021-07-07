U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Just Got Our Attention

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) went down by -8.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.38. The company’s stock price has collected 6.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/03/21 that U.S. Silica Announces Release of 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SLCA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLCA is at 3.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.70, which is $0.45 above the current price. SLCA currently public float of 72.22M and currently shorts hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLCA was 1.24M shares.

SLCA’s Market Performance

SLCA stocks went up by 6.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.51% and a quarterly performance of 1.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 215.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.33% for SLCA stocks with a simple moving average of 39.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLCA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SLCA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SLCA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SLCA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

SLCA Trading at 3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLCA rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +237.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.89. In addition, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. saw 71.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLCA starting from KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $10.29 back on May 28. After this action, KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS now owns 213,613 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., valued at $154,425 using the latest closing price.

KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS, the Director of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $10.55 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS is holding 214,684 shares at $316,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.86 for the present operating margin

+13.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stands at -13.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.81. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA), the company’s capital structure generated 216.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.43. Total debt to assets is 55.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.