The Mosaic Company (MOS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went down by -3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.23. The company’s stock price has collected -0.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/24/21 that Mosaic Announces Early Redemption of Its $450 Million Notes Due November 15, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE :MOS) Right Now?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOS is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Mosaic Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.32, which is $9.08 above the current price. MOS currently public float of 343.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOS was 5.57M shares.

MOS’s Market Performance

MOS stocks went down by -0.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.95% and a quarterly performance of -2.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for The Mosaic Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.30% for MOS stocks with a simple moving average of 10.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $37 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for MOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MOS, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

MOS Trading at -11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -15.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.04. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw 31.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.64 for the present operating margin

+12.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 5.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.15. Total debt to assets is 24.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.