The Chart for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) went down by -6.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.67. The company’s stock price has collected -4.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/24/21 that AGTC Reports 12-Month Data from its Ongoing Phase 1/2 Achromatopsia Clinical Trials Showing Biologic Activity in Patients with Mutations in the ACHM B3 Gene

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :AGTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGTC is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.75. AGTC currently public float of 38.60M and currently shorts hold a 13.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGTC was 1.43M shares.

AGTC’s Market Performance

AGTC stocks went down by -4.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.46% and a quarterly performance of -18.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.49% for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.19% for AGTC stocks with a simple moving average of -18.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGTC stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for AGTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGTC in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $11 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGTC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AGTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AGTC, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

AGTC Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGTC fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation saw -5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1913.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stands at -1870.85. The total capital return value is set at -57.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.13. Equity return is now at value -90.60, with -62.10 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), the company’s capital structure generated 20.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.33. Total debt to assets is 14.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 377.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.40.