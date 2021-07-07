Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Just Got Our Attention

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.93. The company’s stock price has collected -1.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/28/21 that Communications Systems, Inc. Announces $25.0 Million Equity Financing to Close Concurrently With CSI–Pineapple Merger and Fund Growth Initiatives

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.83, which is $20.02 above the current price. RUN currently public float of 196.84M and currently shorts hold a 17.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 7.27M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went down by -1.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.70% and a quarterly performance of 0.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 165.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.18% for Sunrun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.77% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of -5.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $82 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to RUN, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on June 03rd of the current year.

RUN Trading at 19.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +30.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.27. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -18.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from vonReichbauer Thomas Arthur, who sale 10,054 shares at the price of $59.47 back on Jun 29. After this action, vonReichbauer Thomas Arthur now owns 175,296 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $597,912 using the latest closing price.

vonReichbauer Thomas Arthur, the Chief Financial Officer of Sunrun Inc., sale 10,054 shares at $54.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that vonReichbauer Thomas Arthur is holding 177,850 shares at $549,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.70 for the present operating margin

+17.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at -18.80. The total capital return value is set at -4.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 86.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.43. Total debt to assets is 34.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.