Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s stock price has collected -2.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Cano Health Acquires Doctor’s Medical Center for $300 Million and Updates Guidance for 2021 and 2022
Is It Worth Investing in Cano Health Inc. (NYSE :CANO) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cano Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $22.00. Today, the average trading volume of CANO was 820.77K shares.
CANO’s Market Performance
CANO stocks went down by -2.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.36% and a quarterly performance of -8.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for Cano Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.94% for CANO stocks with a simple moving average of -3.16% for the last 200 days.
CANO Trading at -7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.46% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -14.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.56% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.44. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw -7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for CANO
The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.05. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -6.80 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.