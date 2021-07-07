Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) went up by 3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.60. The company’s stock price has collected 1.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/18/21 that Pyxis Tankers Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Notice

Is It Worth Investing in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ :PXS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PXS is at -0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Pyxis Tankers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.75, which is $0.51 above the current price. PXS currently public float of 13.47M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXS was 1.54M shares.

PXS’s Market Performance

PXS stocks went up by 1.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.45% and a quarterly performance of -14.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Pyxis Tankers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.79% for PXS stocks with a simple moving average of -12.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXS stocks, with Noble Financial repeating the rating for PXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXS in the upcoming period, according to Noble Financial is $2 based on the research report published on April 24th of the previous year 2018.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXS reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for PXS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Hold” to PXS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

PXS Trading at 1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXS rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8833. In addition, Pyxis Tankers Inc. saw 5.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.94 for the present operating margin

+8.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pyxis Tankers Inc. stands at -31.78. The total capital return value is set at -2.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.06. Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS), the company’s capital structure generated 198.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.47. Total debt to assets is 62.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.